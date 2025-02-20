Delhi Cabinet approves Ayusman Bharat implementation, discusses women's honorarium at first meeting

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) At its maiden meeting on Thursday, the newly-formed Delhi Cabinet approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the capital, discussed Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, and also decided to table 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the eighth Assembly.

Addressing her first press conference as Delhi chief minister, Rekha Gupta said the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not allow the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the city, thus preventing people from availing its benefits.

The Cabinet headed by Gupta passed two agenda items at its first meeting.

"The previous government had stalled the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented it across the country, and now we have approved it for Delhi," she said.

Under the scheme approved by the Cabinet, a total of Rs 10 lakh health cover will be provided to each beneficiary, with the Centre and Delhi government contributing Rs 5 lakh each.

"The formalities will be completed soon, and the scheme's implementation will begin at the earliest," she said.

The chief minister also said that the Cabinet has decided to table the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on Delhi government's performance, which were held back by the previous AAP government, in the first session of the newly-constituted eighth Delhi Assembly.

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojna promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible women in Delhi was also discussed at the meeting.

The scheme was one of the poll promises of the BJP in the run-up to the February 5 assembly elections.

Gupta said further discussions are required as payments to the beneficiary women can not be made without putting in place a system for registration of applications.

"We deliberated on how and where to channel these funds, but further discussion is needed. This will be finalised later on," she said.

Gupta's predecessor and AAP leader Atishi attacked the new BJP government, charging that the ruling party did not fulfil its promise of passing the scheme at its first Cabinet meeting.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Atishi should not worry about the scheme as it will be implemented as per the announced plan. PTI VIT NSM BUN ARI