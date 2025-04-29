Delhi Cabinet approves bill to regulate fee in private, govt schools

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi government, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved a bill to regulate fee in private and government schools in the national capital.

The government has taken a "bold and historic" step by approving the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, the CM said while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

Gupta said that the issue was discussed widely in recent days and there was "panic" among the parents due to activities of some schools and complaints regarding "harassment" of students in the name of fee hike.

"The previous governments in Delhi made no provision to prevent fee hike. There was no guideline to help government prevent fee hike by private schools," she said.

Education minister Ashish Sood said that the Bill proposes formation of a three-tier committees to regulate fee hikes. PTI NSM VIT NB