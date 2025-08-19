Delhi Cabinet approves hike in nursing interns' stipend after 27 years

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday approved a hike in the stipend for nursing interns after a gap of 27 years, increasing it from Rs 500 to Rs 13,150 per month.

The decision, taken in a cabinet meeting, will benefit nearly 180 nursing interns from the three nursing colleges attached to the Delhi government's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, a health department official told PTI.

The step fulfils a long-pending demand of the nursing students.

"Earlier governments ignored this issue for nearly three decades, but under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, our government has resolved this disparity," a government note said.

"With this increased stipend, we are ensuring respect and dignity for nursing interns," it added.

The government said it wants to remunerate nursing interns on par with the MBBS interns. PTI NSM VN VN