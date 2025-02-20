Delhi Cabinet approves tabling of CAG reports, Ayusman Bharat implementation

New Delhi: The newly-formed Delhi Cabinet in its first meeting on Thursday approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the national capital and also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the assembly.

Addressing her first press conference as Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta said, "In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly."