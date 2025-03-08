Delhi Cabinet approves Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to provide Rs 2,500 to women

New Delhi: BJP chief J P Nadda on International Women's Day announced the implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for Delhi's women, as promised during the poll campaign by the party.

"Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 5,100-Cr allocation for implementing Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to provide Rs 2,500 each to women," said Nadda in his speech at Delhi BJP's Mahila Diwas programme at JLN stadium.

He emphasised that the work for women's empowerment has now begun in Delhi with the introduction of the scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior leaders were present at the event.

"A committee will be formed for the implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana," said CM Gupta.

Gupta said, "Portal to be launched for registration under the scheme for beneficiaries."

The cabinet is likely to discuss the guidelines and eligibility criteria of the scheme.

In the run-up to last month's Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP had pledged Rs 2,500 each per month for women, surpassing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) offer of Rs 2,100.

The party's strategy paid off as it secured a sweeping victory, winning 48 of the 70 seats and marking its return to power in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years.

The AAP was reduced to 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account.