Delhi Cabinet approves optometry training wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Cabinet of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday approved the creation of an optometry training wing at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre to offer a four-year bachelor's degree on the subject.

The programme, focusing on eye care services, includes a one-year internship, the government said and underscored its commitment to providing better healthcare facilities to the people of Delhi.

Instances of people facing eye issues are increasing due to inadequate eye check-ups. If people get their eyes checked at the right time and wear glasses as prescribed by optometrists, the incidence of serious eye diseases can be reduced, the CM said.

"Keeping this in mind, the Delhi government is establishing an optometry training wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre to provide basic eye care services by trained optometrists to the public," she added. PTI NIT NIT NSD NSD