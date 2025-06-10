Delhi cabinet approves ordinance to curb school fee hike

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Delhi cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved an ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said that in the eighth cabinet meeting, the BJP government approved the ordinance based on the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.

"The ordinance will be sent for presidential assent through the Lt Governor. This is a day of happiness for parents whose children study in private schools. It will take the form of a law," Sood said.