Delhi Cabinet approves power subsidy scheme for FY 2024-25

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday approved power subsidy scheme for financial year 2024-25, Power minister Atishi said.

Atishi said that the AAP government has been fulfilling this promise for past nine years. Around 22 lakh households get zero power bills.

"Our opponents tried to ensure that Delhiites do not get zero power bills. Officers were threatened but since Arvind Kejriwal has committed to provide zero bills to consumers, the government will ensure that they get it. The cabinet has approved power subsidy scheme till March 31, 2025," Atishi said.

The Kejriwal government is providing free electricity to consumers with a monthly consumption of 200 units. A subsidy of 50 per cent is given to those who use 201-400 units per month. PTI SLB/VIT SLB VN VN