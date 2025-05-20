Delhi Cabinet approves providing Rs 30,000 subsidy for 3 kW rooftop solar panels

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved providing Rs 30,000 subsidy on the installation of 3 kW rooftop solar panels with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta saying that people can save Rs 4,200 each month by adopting the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

The Delhi government has introduced 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana State Top-Up' scheme to enhance the effectiveness and reach of the initiative. Under the PM Surya Ghar schme, the Centre provides Rs 78,000 subsidy for installing rooftop solar panels.

CM Gupta stressed the new subsidy structure allows consumers to access solar power solutions at zero initial cost while saving Rs 4,200 on their monthly electricity bills on an average. It is a transformative step toward building a cleaner and greener Delhi, she said.

The chief minister said that approving the additional subsidy of Rs 30,000 (Rs 10,000 per kW) for residential solar installations was a key decision of the Cabinet meeting.

This increases the total subsidy to Rs 1.08 lakh, the highest support offered under any such scheme so far, according to a statement from the Delhi government.

Earlier, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Gupta has approved a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt more which comes around to Rs 30,000 on the installation of 3 KW rooftop solar panel." The official statement said a budgetary allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for this purpose and the aim is to instal rooftop solar systems on 2.3 lakh residential units over the next three years.

Gupta announced the Delhi government was partnering with financial institutions to offer easy loan options for the financing of the remaining installation cost of solar panels up to 3 KW capacity which is approximately Rs 90,000.

This will enable residents to install solar panels without any upfront payment, the statement said. PTI VIT/SLB NSD NSD