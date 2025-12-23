Delhi cabinet approves Rs 100 crore to rejuvenate water bodies for pollution control

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday approved an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies across the capital as part of a broader push to curb pollution and strengthen environmental governance, an official statement said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, it said.

Announcing the decision, state Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the measures cleared by the Cabinet would lead to a "decisive reduction in sources of air and water pollution" while helping create a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment.

According to the government, Delhi has around 1,000 water bodies, of which 160 fall under the jurisdiction of the government. The Rs 100 crore allocation will be used specifically for rejuvenating these water bodies.

Sirsa said the chief minister has directed that all possible financial support be provided to ensure the rejuvenation work is completed within the year, underlining the role of water bodies in pollution control.

Earlier, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had provided Rs 19 crore for the initiative. With the additional allocation, the government aims to achieve 100 per cent rejuvenation of all identified water bodies under its control.

The minister also said the government would follow up with the Delhi Development Authority to ensure similar steps are taken for water bodies under its jurisdiction. PTI NSM APL