Delhi cabinet approves Rs 17 crore grant to clear pending salaries of DSFDC employees

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Delhi government on Thursday approved a Rs 17 crore grant-in-aid to clear the overdue salaries of employees at the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minority and Handicap Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC).

The decision comes as a much-needed relief to over 125 employees who have faced months of salary delays, with the disbursements now set to resume, Atishi said in a press conference.

"The DSFDC plays a crucial role in providing affordable loans and financial assistance to the SC/ST/OBC/Minority communities and specially-abled individuals in Delhi. However, after the imprisonment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the corporation faced severe disruptions, with salary files being delayed and obstructed," an official statement said.

The Delhi Cabinet has approved Rs 17 crore as grant-in-aid to release the salaries of DSFDC employees. Over 125 employees of this corporation who were left without salaries for months will receive their pending salaries, and future payments will be made on time, it added.

Atishi highlighted that each time salary clearance files moved forward, deliberate obstacles were created to delay payments, the statement read.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "While hating @ArvindKejriwal ji, the other party started hating the people of these classes so much that, after sending Arvind Kejriwal ji to jail, they stopped the salary of more than 125 employees of this corporation for months." AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also wrote on X, "Today, we have also restarted the pending salaries of DSFDC employees. These people conspired to send me to jail and shut down this corporation so that help would not reach the poor. But now I am back, and I will get all the pending work done." The statement further added that the AAP government has also discussed plans to revive the DSFDC to improve its services and better support the communities it serves, it added.

Earlier on November 24, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote a letter to the Delhi government and asked them to immediately resolve the issue of unpaid salaries of DSFDC employees. PTI MHS HIG