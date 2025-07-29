Delhi Cabinet approves talent hunt scheme 'Hauslon Ki Udaan'

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new talent hunt scheme titled 'Hauslon Ki Udaan', which aims to identify and nurture talented youth across various creative fields, including singing, dancing and pottery.

The scheme, which stars this September, was approved in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The chief minister said this is the first time such a platform will be given to the youth by the government.

"We want that the youth of the capital should get a platform to showcase their talent. We will connect the youth to employment opportunities. This is 'Sabki Dilli'," she was talking to the media at ITO crossing where she conducted an inspection after waterlogging was reported in the area.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the government will launch the scheme 'Hauslon Ki Udaan' that will aim to identify talent with special focus on youth from unauthorised colonies and slum clusters.

"Under the scheme, talent hunt competitions will be organised across all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi following which selected youth will participate in zonal-level competition and then a state-level competition will be held," he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Mishra, the minister for Art and Culture, said this scheme will identify talented individuals in diverse fields such as singing, dancing, pottery, sculpture, visual art, digital art and theatre.

"The competitions will be held over a span of six months and the first event will kick off in September. Winners at the state-level will be awarded the CM cup along with prize money. We will rope in artists from different fields to mentor the winners of the competition," he added.

The minister said Art and Culture will be the nodal department for this scheme and asserted this is probably the first time in India that such a scheme would be launched by the government.

"Such competitions are held by private organisations, but this is the first time in the country that the state government is holding such a competition," he added. PTI SLB AS AS