Delhi Cabinet gives nod to Delhi Jan Vishwas Bill

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which decriminalises various minor offences and converts them into civil penalties.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Bill will make both business and daily life easier by decriminalising minor offences and also reduce the burden on courts, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted Gupta as saying.

She said the Bill will be passed in the winter session of the Delhi Assembly, which commences on January 5.

Various laws have been brought under the ambit of the Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026.

These include the Delhi Industrial Development, Operation and Maintenance Act, 2010; the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954; the National Capital Territory of Delhi 'Incredible India' Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007; and the Delhi Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1998.

The Delhi Jal Board Act, 1998; the Delhi Professional Colleges/Institutions Act, 2007; and the Delhi Diploma-Level Technical Education Institutions Act, 2007, have also been brought under the Bill.

The Bill proposes an automatic 10 per cent increase in fines every three years after its implementation, so that penalties remain effective in line with inflation.

She said the Bill aims to reduce the burden on courts and make the administrative machinery more effective.

The CM said the Bill has been prepared on the lines of the central government's Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023/2025.

Through this proposed legislation, the Delhi government is fully committed to promoting ease of doing business and ease of living, Gupta said.