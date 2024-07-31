Delhi Cabinet ministers meet civil services aspirants, discuss their grievances

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi Cabinet ministers on Wednesday met civil services aspirants here to discuss their grievances in the aftermath of the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident, which claimed the lives of three students.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Development Minister Gopal Rai and Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with the students at the Delhi Secretariat.

"We met representatives from various coaching hubs like Old Rajinder Nagar, Nehru Vihar. Students put forth their concerns and feedback regarding high fees, lack of infrastructure at coaching centres. They also shared concerns about how exploitation is happening in the form of high rent and high brokerage charges," Atishi told PTI Videos.

The minister said the students also highlighted the lack of facilities for food and she added that these grievances will be included in the regulation to be framed by the government.

Earlier in the day, Atishi had announced that the Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the national capital.

"We have assured the UPSC aspirants that their grievances will be included. Students are key stakeholders and they will be part of the committee formed to frame the guidelines," she said.

Atishi said they will also go and meet the protesting students.

Three students, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalvin, died after water from a flooded drain gushed into the library in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. PTI SLB SLB MNK MNK