Delhi cancer hospital conducts telesurgery trials with robotic tools

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Clinical trials conducted by a Delhi-based cancer hospital using a surgical robotic system enabled doctors to perform surgeries remotely, it said on Wednesday.
The trial using the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre.
"One of the most significant advantages of telesurgery is that superspecialists do not have to be physically present at the surgery location," said Sudhir Rawal, medical director and chief of genito-uro oncology at the institute.
"Any qualified surgeon can manage the surgery in the operating theatre while the superspecialists perform the surgery remotely," he said.
All six surgeries, including procedures for urinary bladder carcinoma, nephrectomy, hysterectomy and cystectomy, demonstrated the efficacy and safety of remote surgical practices and were completed without technical or surgical complications, Rawal said.
He also praised the integration of cutting-edge technology in patient care and said, "This innovation not only reduces travel cost for medical professionals but also lowers hospitalisation expenses for patients, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities, where specialised medical care is often limited." The initial telesurgery was performed in collaboration with SS Innovations, which made the robotic system. PTI NSM SZM