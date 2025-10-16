Delhi cancer institute marks World Anaesthesia Day with awareness drive for patients

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) on Thursday organised a public awareness programme to mark World Anaesthesia Day, which was aimed at educating patients and caregivers about the importance and safety of anaesthesia in medical care.

The institute's department of onco-anaesthesia organised the session, which saw active participation from patients, caregivers and staff members, an official statement said.

"The event focused on dispelling myths around anaesthesia, enhancing public understanding of its role, and highlighting the contributions of anesthesiologists in ensuring comfort and safety during surgical and oncological procedures,” the statement said.

The faculty members explained different types of anaesthesia, the significance of pre-anaesthetic evaluation, and post-operative care.

Pamphlets and educational materials were also distributed to help patients better comprehend anaesthesia procedures, the statement said.

Dr Surendra Kumar, head of the onco-anaesthesia department, said the initiative aimed to instil confidence among the patients.

"World Anaesthesia Day reminds us of the invisible yet indispensable role the anesthesiologists play in every successful surgery,” he said.

Appreciating the department’s efforts, DSCI joint director Dr Ravinder Singh said such programmes help strengthen the trust between doctors and the public.

"Awareness initiatives like this empower the patients and strengthen the bond of trust between the medical team and the anesthesiologist community,” he said. PTI SGV BUN ARI