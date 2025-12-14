Delhi: CAQM flags DDA's 'recurring negligence' as inspections find high dust levels, waste-burning

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management has pulled up the Delhi Development Authority for gaps and "recurring negligence" in maintaining roads under its jurisdiction, after inspections found high dust levels, waste accumulation and instances of waste-burning across several stretches in the city.

As part of its 'Operation Clean Air' drive, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) deployed 19 teams, including officers from its flying squads and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to inspect roads maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on December 12.

A total of 136 road stretches were inspected across Delhi. The teams collected geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs, which were submitted to the Commission as part of a consolidated inspection report.

According to the findings, 15 road stretches showed high levels of visible dust, while 38 recorded moderate dust levels. Sixty-one stretches had low dust intensity, and 22 stretches were found to have no visible dust.

The inspection also found accumulation of municipal solid waste (MSW) on 55 road stretches and construction and demolition (C&D) waste on 53 stretches. Evidence of MSW or biomass burning was reported at six locations.

The Commission said these observations point to "gaps" in upkeep and stressed that such incidents directly impact particulate matter levels in Delhi.

It directed the DDA to intensify corrective measures and improve "operational efficiency" through consistent and timely dust mitigation interventions.

CAQM emphasised the need for stronger on-ground action, including regular mechanical sweeping, prompt disposal of collected dust, proper maintenance of road shoulders and central verges and wider deployment of water sprinkling and dust-suppression systems. It also called for focused action to prevent open burning of waste across all DDA-maintained stretches. PTI GVS PRK PRK