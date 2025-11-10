Delhi car blast 'extremely heart-wrenching', Centre monitoring situation: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday described the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi as "extremely heart-wrenching" and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the powerful explosion.

He noted the the central government was continuously reviewing the situation following the blast.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in the evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people.

"The car blast near Delhi's Red Fort is extremely heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured," Sai said on X.

"The central government and our security agencies are continuously reviewing the situation, and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families during this difficult time," he added. PTI TKP RSY