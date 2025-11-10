Delhi car explosion: High alert sounded in Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) In the wake of the Delhi blast incident which left at least eight dead, a high alert was sounded Monday evening in neighbouring Haryana, with special vigil being maintained in NCR districts of the state.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

"High alert across Haryana state in view of #Delhi incident. People are requested to remain calm. If any suspicious person or unclaimed object is seen, inform '112' (emergency helpline)," Haryana Director General of Police O P Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

"All #police officers are in their respective areas," he added.

The DGP said that vehicle checking is being done at inter-state borders. Public transport, parking areas, hotels and dharamshalas are also being checked.

Special vigilance is being maintained in NCR districts, he said.

Meanwhile, an official statement said the Haryana government has issued instructions to all district magistrates to maintain special vigilance in districts bordering Delhi.

Instructions have also been issued to maintain special vigilance at crowded public places and historical sites, it said.

An appeal has been issued not to lent ear to any rumours, it said.

Apart from eight deaths, 24 people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi.

The blast came hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in nearby Faridabad.

Among those arrested following a 15-day operation were Kashmir's Dr Muzammil Ganaie in Faridabad.

The Haryana Police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Ganaie from Faridabad's Dhauj area and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.

Eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a white collar terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, officials said. PTI SUN KVK KVK