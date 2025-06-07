Delhi: Car hits divider after driver swerves to avoid a two-wheeler, no one injured

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A car crashed into a divider in southwest Delhi on Saturday afternoon after its driver swerved to avoid a two-wheeler, police said.

"No injuries were reported in the accident," they said.

The accident occurred on Nelson Mandela Marg, when Ravi Kumar, from Gurugram, was en route to Munirka from Vasant Kunj, police added.

"The accident was reported to Vasant Kunj North police station around noon. A police team reached the spot and found a white car in a damaged condition on the service road near a mall on Nelson Mandela Marg, towards Vasant Vihar," a senior police officer said.

During the preliminary inquiry, Kumar told police that a two-wheeler travelling ahead of his car suddenly hit the brakes after crossing a police picket.

He further said that in a bid to avoid hitting the vehicle, he took a sharp left turn, lost control and hit roadside stones and the divider.

Legal action has been initiated under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, the officer said.