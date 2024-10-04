Delhi car showroom firing: 2 more shooters arrested

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday said it has arrested two more men in connection with the Naraina pre-owned luxury car showroom firing, allegedly done at the behest of a Europe-based Indian-origin gangster.

A team from the southwestern range of the Special Cell arrested Akash alias Bholi, 19, and Sumit Kala, 29, from Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Thursday, an officer said.

Police had earlier arrested Arman Khan and Deepak -- a kickboxer who has participated at the international level -- for their alleged involvement in the firing incident.

Khan was nabbed on Thursday by another Special Cell team from outer Delhi's Majra Dabas, following an encounter which left him with a gunshot wound in his leg. Deepak, a gold medallist in kickboxing, was arrested by the Crime Branch on Wednesday.

On September 27, Akash, Kala, and Khan had entered the 'Car Street' showroom in the west Delhi locality and fired multiple rounds in an extortion bid, while Deepak kept a vigil outside, the officer said.

All four were working at the behest of gangster Himanshu Bhau who operates from Spain and Portugal, he said.

They held the owner at gunpoint and demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money. Before leaving, they threw a slip that read: "Himanshu Bhau since 2020." All four hail from Haryana -- Kala and Deepak belong to Rohtak, and Khan and Ashish are from Charkhi Dadri.

Police said Akash and Kala were on their way to Kolhapur on a train. A trap was laid and the duo was arrested at Miraz Junction in Maharashtra.

Both of them have confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Bhau, a 21-year-old Rohtak native, is facing more than 50 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and extortion, in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

He has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for running an extortion syndicate in Delhi. PTI ALK BM RHL