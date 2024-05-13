Delhi car showroom shooting case: One held in Kolkata

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A man has been held in Kolkata for allegedly being involved in a shooting at a West Delhi-based second-hand luxury car showroom last week, police said on Monday.

Mohit Ridhau, 28, was apprehended in a joint operation by the West Bengal and Delhi police. He is being brought to Delhi, an officer said.

Police said Ridhau, a native of Sonipat in Haryana, is named in about a dozen criminal cases in Delhi and the state.

Earlier, a "spotter", Ketan, who took Ridhau and another shooter on his motorcycle to the showroom was arrested.

On May 6, the two shooters opened fire on the Fusions Cars showroom in Tilak Nagar. Seven people were hurt from glass fragments that broke out after bullets hit doors and windows. The shooters had left a hand-written note at the spot bearing the names of three gangsters Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Faridkot and Naveen Bali.

The owner of the showroom got a call from an international number and Rs 5 crore was demanded from him as "protection money", police said. Efforts are underway to nab the other shooter, they added.