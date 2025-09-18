Delhi: Caretaker held for stealing cash, jewellery from employer

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A caretaker has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from her employer’s residence in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the complainant hired a woman through an agency on August 31 to take care of her ailing mother during work hours.

"On September 4, the caretaker left the house on the pretext of buying food and never returned," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

Upon reaching home, the complainant found that her purse, containing Rs 10,000-15,000 in cash and two gold bangles belonging to her mother, weighing around 20 grams, had gone missing, Sharma said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and a police team was formed.

During the investigation, the police showed the suspect's photographs to local residents and informers.

On September 16, the police received a tip-off that the accused woman was present at the Uttam Nagar Metro station, following which a raid was conducted and she was apprehended.

During questioning, she allegedly disclosed that she had already spent the stolen money and sold the gold bangles to a jeweller.

Efforts are underway to recover the jewellery, and further investigation is in progress, the police added.