Delhi carjacking case: 2 accused remanded in 5-day police custody

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A court here on Friday sent to five days of police custody the two persons arrested in the Delhi carjacking case, where the accused posed as passengers and on the way to the airport snatched the driver's phone and wallet and pushed him out of the car leading to his horrific death.

The accused were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi who granted their custodial interrogation on the Delhi Police's plea for seven days of police remand.

Forty-three-year-old Bijender Shah was dragged for more than a kilometre under the rear wheels of his own vehicle as the accused sped away on a busy road in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. His body was found lying at the side lane of National Highway-8 by Delhi Police around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

Hours after the incident came to light, Delhi Police said it nabbed Mehraj Salmani (33) and Asif (24) and have recovered the stolen vehicle.

Court sources said both the accused are residents of Meerut and were brought to the national capital on transit remand from a Meerut court. PTI MNR ZMN