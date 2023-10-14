Delhi carjacking case: Court allows police to handcuff accused during custody

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A court that granted five days' custodial interrogation of two accused in a carjacking case has also allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking handcuffing of the duo during their questioning, sources said.

The sources in the court said Metropolitan Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi allowed the plea in an order passed on Friday.

The court had also granted five days of custodial interrogation of Mehraj Salmani (33) and Asif (24) on the police's remand application.

The duo had posed as passengers and on the way to the airport, snatched driver Bijender Shah's (43) mobile phone and wallet and pushed him out of the car, leading to his horrific death.

The remand application filed by the police said, "It is pertinent to mention that the accused persons are involved in a gruesome and heinous act and have previous involvement in crime, there are apprehensions that the accused persons may attempt to flee from police custody, therefore, to thwart any such attempt, it is requested that the use of handcuffs may kindly be granted during police custody remand." A police officer confirmed that the court has allowed the plea to handcuff the accused during their custody.

The officer said the accused were previously involved in cases where they robbed a foreign national and also a doctor in the national capital.

"They run a gang, which is involved in carjacking on highways, and do not hesitate to kill people. They were also involved in an attack on a police team in Ghaziabad," the officer said. PTI MNR ALK RC