Delhi carjacking case: Court sends 2 accused to judicial custody

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sent the two men arrested in the Delhi carjacking case, in which they posed as passengers and snatched the driver's phone and wallet before pushing him out of the speeding vehicle resulting in his death, to judicial custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi passed the order after the accused -- Mehraj Salmani (33) and Asif (24) -- were produced before the court on expiry of their five-day custodial interrogation granted earlier.

The police told the court that their further custody was not required and urged the court to send the accused to jail.

Forty-three-year-old Bijender Shah was dragged for more than a kilometre while trapped under his own vehicle as the accused sped away on a busy road in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. Delhi Police found his body on a side lane of National Highway-8 around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

Hours after the incident came to light, police said it apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen vehicle.

Police said both the accused were residents of Meerut and were brought to the national capital on transit remand given by a court in the Uttar Pradesh town. PTI UK RHL