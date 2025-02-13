Delhi, Centre may not fight, doesn't mean they will be proactive: SC on air pollution

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government might have ended with the change in guard, but that does not mean they would be proactive in resolving the air pollution crisis, the Supreme Court on Thursday said.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing the issue of air pollution in Delhi in the M C Mehta case.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is acting as amicus curiae, submitted she was relieved that Delhi and the Centre wouldn't be at loggerheads after the BJP was set to from government.

She said half of the time was wasted in fighting and the issues remain unresolved.

The bench then said in a lighter vein,"That's the practical aspect of it. They may not be fighting that does not mean they will be proactive." Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati said she was optimistic that there would no confrontation.

Bhati sought permission to ease GRAP-IV measures that are currently enforced in Delhi.

The bench said it would consider the issue on February 17 and asked the law officer to give an AQI chart.

The bench asked Bhati to seek instructions on the aspect that the recommendations of the Commission for Air Quality Managements, constituted under the Environmental Protection Act, could be be implemented in all cities grappling with air pollution and not just in Delhi. PTI PKS AMK