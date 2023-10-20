Delhi CEO holds meeting with political parties on special summary revision

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy on Friday convened a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties regarding the special summary revision, or SSR, of the electoral roll, officials said.

The SSR refers to January 1, 2024 as a qualifying date.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Indian National Congress , Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Bharatiya Janta Party, the Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.

"The CEO informed representatives of all political parties that the draft publication of electoral roll w.r.t. 01.01.2024 as a qualifying date and special summary revision will start on 27.10.2023 and final publication of electoral toll will be on 05.01.2024," it said. Krishnamurthy said that the primary objective of the SSR is to include newly eligible voters who have completed or will be completing the age of 18 on or before the cut-off date as well as all other left out electors.

Another objective of the SSR is to give opportunities for correction in electors' details and to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll, it said. PTI KND VN VN