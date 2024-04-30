Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital receives bomb threat email, later declared hoax

New Delhi: The bomb threat email that the Chacha Nehru Hospital in Shahdara here received on Tuesday morning has been declared a hoax, police said.

Bomb Detection Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, a team of Delhi Fire Service and local police were immediately sent to the children’s hospital when a staff member received the email around 10 am, they said.

A search operation was conducted and the threat was declared a hoax, a police officer said. According to police, the sender tried to send the same email to multiple institutions and government bodies, at the same time. However, some of the email IDs mentioned were found to be incorrect, they said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell and other agencies have been informed, and are investigating the matter. It appears to be a mischievous act by the unknown accused, the officer added.