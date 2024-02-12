Farmers protest: Section 144 imposed in Delhi for a month

New Delhi: There will be a complete ban on gathering, processions or rallies and entry of tractor trolleys carrying people in the national capital as the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 for a month in the view of intended widespread tension and "social unrest" due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March' on Tuesday.

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora prohibited any type of rally or procession and blocking of roads and passages.

The order shall come into force on February 12 and shall remain enforce up to March 12.

Delhi Police order has imposed a ban on tractor rallies trying to cross the borders of the national capital.

The farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are expected to enter Delhi during their march.

The order, issued on February 11, reads, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and several other farmers unions and associations have announced a 'Delhi Chalo March' on February 13 to hold a protest outside the Parliament House to press for their demands.

"There is an imminent risk of widespread tension, public nuisance, public annoyance, social unrest and the potential for violence on account of the participants of the march entering into the territory of New Delhi," it said.

The order said, "The participants are likely to use tractors, trolleys, trailers as mode of transport for entering into the territory of Delhi which will inevitably be a great hazard on roads and will cause danger to other road users, residents of Delhi." The order also said, "There is a likelihood that some anti-social elements, agitator groups may take advantage of the situation and indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace, public order as well as law and order in Delhi." "Therefore, to ensure public safety, tranquility and public order in Delhi, it has become imperative to take all required precautionary steps to keep a check on the activities of the participants of the above-mentioned march for which no permission has been granted," it added.

More particularly taking into consideration the past experience of farmer agitation organised in 2020 and valuable inputs of large scale serious law and order problem, received from intelligence agencies, it is necessary to take legal steps to avoid any such situation, it added.

As per the restrictions issued by the Delhi Police, there shall be a prohibition on assembly of people, blocking of roads, any type of procession agitation, rally, public meeting by the agitators.

The order stated there will be a ban on carrying corrosive substances, explosives, any fire-arms or any lethal weapon or any other article capable of being used as a weapon of offence or defense at any public place within the territory of Delhi.

There will be a complete prohibition on collecting or carrying of brickbats, boulders, acids or any other dangerous fluid, petrol, soda water bottles or any articles capable of use for causing danger in any form to human life and safety.

The order also said all vehicular traffic originating from the borders of adjoining districts of states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh shall be subjected to rigorous and thorough inspection by police.

Any vehicle found to be transporting lathis, rods, banners or similar objects likely to be used for disruptive purposes shall be denied entry into Delhi, it said.

The order further said there will be a prohibition on provocative actions, slogans, speech or messages through verbal, written or electronic means, which may incite or inflame passions leading to a breach of public order and tranquility.

There will also be the prohibition on use of loud-speaker, any amplifier or other similar instrument in or at any private vehicles or private building or public place unless allowed by the competent authority, it added.

The Delhi Police has also sought extension of full cooperation with the residents, community leaders and stakeholders for the implementation of the order.