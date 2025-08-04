Delhi: Chandni Chowk traders protest against encroachments

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Traders in Chandni Chowk held a silent protest on Monday, urging authorities to act against illegal encroachments and “bring back the glory” of the historic marketplace, which they say is slipping back into chaos despite years of court-monitored redevelopment.

According to a statement, the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal held an hour-long protest that began at Sunheri Masjid and moved towards the Red Fort before returning to Fountain Chowk.

The group planned to continue these marches every afternoon until August 14, covering Town Hall, Fatehpuri Masjid and other locations in the area. However, BJP spokesperson and Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch general secretary Praveen Shankar Kapoor in a statement said that while civic issues in the area are serious, no protests will be held during Independence Day week.

The statement further read the traders alleged that despite clear directions from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, civic bodies and police have allowed hawkers and squatters to return to no-vending zones, undermining the Rs 140-crore redevelopment carried out under court supervision.

“With years of effort, Chandni Chowk was brought back to its past glory, but now, it is being dismantled piece by piece due to negligence and wilful violations,” their statement said.

They claimed rising congestion, sanitation issues, and petty crime have become common again, with several parts of the main road and adjoining lanes taken over by unauthorised vendors. “It is not just encroachment, it is a mockery of court orders,” the statement added.

“All traders and residents are patriots. From August 9 to 15, no protest or Gandhigiri demonstration will be held,” Kapoor said. PTI SHB SGV SGV MNK MNK