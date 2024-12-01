Delhi: Charas worth Rs 3 crore seized, five including three Nepal nationals held

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested five people, including three Nepal nationals and recovered 15 kilograms of charas (hashish) valued at approximately Rs three crore in the international market, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

On November 20, police received a tip-off about a man from Nepal supplying charas to a local trafficker in the Majnu Ka Tila area, an officer said.

Based on the tip-off, a police team raided a hostel, apprehending Prem Thapa, a Nepal national and Mohammad Jameel, a resident of Delhi, he said.

Atleast 1.1 kilogram of charas was recovered from their possession, according to the officer.

Advertisment

Investigations revealed a broader network, leading to the arrest of Ganga Gurung Thapa, another Nepal national, who was found with 712 grams of charas from his possession, he said.

Further, 13.7 kilogram of charas was recovered from Ganga's residence, the officer added.

He said that later the police team apprehended Ankit Budha, a Nepal national based in Himachal Pradesh's Kasol, who was identified as the main supplier and Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Haryana's Ballabhgarh, who supplied drugs to addicts in Faridabad.

Advertisment

During interrogation, it was found that Prem sourced charas from Ganga and Ankit and distributed it in Delhi-NCR. Ganga played a key role in procuring charas from Nepal, while Pradeep was a local distributor, the officer said. PTI BM OZ OZ