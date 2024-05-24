Delhi chief electoral officer appeals to voters to break turnout records despite scorching heat

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy on Friday appealed to all eligible voters to exercise their franchise despite the scorching heat, as he called for breaking voting records.

Advertisment

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of around 65 per cent, which dipped to around 60 per cent in the 2019 general elections.

Krishnamurthy also conducted an inspection of two polling centres in the New Delhi area to review the preparedness and arrangements. He also visited EVM dispatch centre at NP Bengali School in Gole Market, where EVMs and VVPAT are being distributed to the polling parties.

He urged the people to participate in large numbers on Saturday, the polling day. Emphasising the importance of voting as a fundamental civic duty, he encouraged every voter to exercise their franchise and join in this grand celebration of democracy, irrespective of the weather conditions.

Advertisment

"On the day of voting, May 25, I urge all voters in Delhi to come out in large numbers and cast their vote. Even if the weather is harsh, it is our foremost responsibility as citizens to participate in this democratic process. While heat waves, cold and rain are part of every season, our commitment to voting should remain unwavering," he added.

The weather department issued a 'yellow' alert for Saturday as it predicted the mercury to reach a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 31 degrees Celsius. However, there was no prediction for a heat wave.

To ensure a comfortable voting experience despite the extreme heat, comprehensive arrangements have been made at all polling stations.

Advertisment

"Shaded areas have been set up at each polling station, and the waiting areas are fully covered. Coolers and fans have been installed to mitigate any discomfort.

"Additionally, proper arrangements for drinking water, toilets, wheelchairs, and ramps for the disabled are in place under the Assured Minimum Facility Policy. We aim to provide all necessary facilities so that voters face no inconvenience at any polling station," he added.

Paramedical staff equipped with basic medical kits will be stationed at all polling locations. Volunteers will assist elderly voters and sign language experts will be available to ensure that disabled voters have a smooth voting experience.

Advertisment

The CEO said there will be 13,641 polling stations across Delhi. Out of these, 2,891 polling stations identified as critical will undergo direct monitoring.

These critical polling stations will be closely monitored by the office of the chief electoral officer and district election officers through a webcast, he stated.

Highlighting special initiatives to enhance the voting experience, he said, "We are setting up 70 pink polling stations across Delhi, one in each assembly constituency, which will be entirely operated by women polling staff. Additionally, 70 model polling stations will feature enhanced facilities.

"For the first time, each parliamentary constituency will have a polling station fully staffed by persons with disabilities (PwDs)," he said PTI SLB KSS KSS