Delhi chief electoral officer blames urban apathy for low voter turnout in NCT

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurti on Saturday blamed urban apathy as a reason for the low voter turnout in the National Capital Territory.

Krishnamurti made the remark during a "celebration of democracy" programme, organised by the District Election Officer's Office in South Delhi, at the Qutub Minar complex.

The chief electoral officer, who was chief guest at the event, also urged the people of Delhi to contribute to the nation by voting and emphasised the importance of a strong turnout to strengthen democracy.

The event was organised to highlight the significance of voter education and participation in the Lok Sabha elections, according to a statement.

Voting for the national capital's seven seats will be held on May 25.