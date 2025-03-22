Delhi Chief Minister meets Miss Universe and Miss Universe India 2024

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met 2024 Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and Miss Universe India Rhea Singha on Saturday.

The Chief Minister praised their confidence and dedication, and acknowledged their achievements, said a statement.

She described them as an inspiration for women worldwide, encouraging women to pursue their dreams and achieve new milestones, it said.

Theilvig from Denmark won the Miss Universe 2024 title, becoming the first Dane to do so. Rhea Singha was crowned Miss Universe India the same year.

In a post on X, Gupta wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha. Your confidence and dedication inspire women worldwide. Your achievements will surely motivate many to chase their dreams and reach new heights."