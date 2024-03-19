Delhi Chief Secretary dismisses tax official for issuing 'illegal' refund orders

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday dismissed a Goods and Services Tax (GST) officer for issuing "illegal" refund orders causing a loss to the tune of several crore rupees to the government, officials said.

An order issued by Kumar said the accused officer between July 26, 2021, to October 13, 2021, issued "illegal" refund orders to the beneficiaries causing loss to the government to the tune of Rs 14 crore.

The Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate conducted a detailed enquiry into the matter. It was proved that the officer indulged in misconduct and accordingly the disciplinary authority imposed the penalty of “dismissal from services", they said. PTI VIT AS AS