Delhi: Child missing for 2 years reunited with family on birthday

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) An eight-year-old mentally unstable boy, missing for nearly two years, was reunited with his family on his birthday, an official said on Wednesday.

The child went missing from his house here on the night of February 15, 2023. His mother lodged a police complaint at the NIA police station on February 17.

"The entire staff of the NIA police station pursued the case with unwavering determination," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said.

"Extensive searches were conducted in nearby areas, bus terminals, railway stations, hospitals, and shelter homes. Despite these efforts, no clue of the child's whereabouts could be established at the time," said the DCP.

The breakthrough came on December 3 when the child was traced to Gharonda Specialised Adoption Agency in Govind Puram in neighbouring Ghaziabad.

The boy was identified by his parents and reunited with them after completing all legal formalities.

The emotional moment coincided with the child's birthday on December 3, making the occasion even more special, police said. PTI BM RHL