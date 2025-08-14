Delhi civic bodies urge respectful disposal of national flags post-Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhi civic bodies have appealed to residents to ensure the national flags used during Independence Day celebrations and the Tiranga March are disposed of respectfully.

An official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that people should not throw away the flags, and if they cannot keep them, they can take them to their zonal office, where the flags will be kept safely or disposed of respectfully.

“If you cannot manage proper disposal yourself, please hand them over to us. We will ensure they are handled in accordance with the Flag Code of India,” the official said.

Delhi citizens have been asked to not dump flags carelessly after celebrations, as such practices are "not only disrespectful but also against the law".

A nodal officer will be appointed to oversee the collection of flags, they said.

"This is our nation’s pride, and we should respect it not only on Independence Day but afterwards as well,” MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma told PTI.

“We request people not to throw flags in dustbins or leave them in places where they may be disrespected. They should either dispose of them properly or keep them safely,” she added.

Another NDMC official noted that since their flags are reusable, they can be used in other functions.

“Our own flags are all reusable — we collect them back and keep them for the next year and other functions. The flags which are torn but repairable are given to Khadi India for repairs. The flags which cannot be reused are disposed of separately as per our NDMC code," the official said.

To mark the 79th Independence Day on Friday, the NDMC has put up 2,600 flags in its jurisdiction and created 36 real-flower selfie points at several locations, including the junction of Janpath, Connaught Place, Central Park, Palika Kendra, and near the Vice President’s House.

Buildings including the NDMC headquarters, Connaught Place, and NDCC office have been decorated with tricolour lights using 37,500 bulbs, an official added.

Over the past few weeks, the government and various organisations have organised Tiranga Yatras across the capital as part of the Independence Day celebrations.