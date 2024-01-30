Delhi civic body discusses budget estimates for 2024-25

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was convened on Tuesday to discuss budget estimates for 2024-25.

Advertisment

At the meeting, councillors suggested increasing allotment for educational schemes, making dedicated allocation for stray animals and finding additional ways for revenue generation.

Initiating the discussion on the revised budget estimates for 2023-24 and budget estimates for 2024-25 in the House, Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal levelled several allegations against the AAP-controlled civic body and accused it of mismanagement and corruption.

The leader of opposition suggested increasing budgetary allocation for educational schemes.

Advertisment

The BJP has demanded that a special budget provision be made for stray animals.

The opposition BJP also suggested the MCD to utilise boundary walls of parks as advertising sites, use stubble and cow dung in cremation ground, and use its website for commercial purpose to generate revenue.

Other suggestions made at the meeting included leasing out vacant MCD land for opening Aadhaar enrolment centres, issuance of trade licences in unauthorised colonies, and opening e-rickshaw charging stations.

Advertisment

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the speech given by the leader of opposition was more focused on political allegations than welfare of the public.

"We wanted to discuss the issues related to the public. But the leader of opposition made it a political speech. It was more focused on the Delhi government than the people of Delhi," Oberoi told reporters while assuring that the upcoming budget will be people-centric.

The civic body will hold meetings from February 5 to 7 to take suggestions from all stakeholders on the budget. PTI SJJ SMN