Delhi civic body to promote use of cow-dung cakes for eco-friendly cremation; pilot project soon

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon launch a pilot project to promote the use of cow-dung cakes for eco-friendly cremations, Standing Committee Chairperson Satyawati Sharma said on Thursday.

Several decisions were taken to push for a cleaner and more traditional cremation method using cow-dung cakes instead of conventional fuel, in a meeting chaired and attended by Additional Commissioner Pankaj Naresh Agarwal and senior officials from the Public Health and Veterinary departments, along with other civic departments.

According to the directions, cow-dung cakes will be used at cremation grounds to encourage a "clean, traditional and environment-friendly" process.

Gaushalas will install machines to produce dung cakes and supply them to NGOs that operate cremation grounds as per requirement, it said.

The committee also decided that the MCD will extend or renew agreements only with those NGOs willing to promote cremations using cow-dung cakes.

Sharma said at least four gaushalas and four cremation grounds will be included in the pilot project, which will be rolled out soon. The civic body also plans to procure its own dung-cake production machines in the future.

Further, dairies will be instructed to install dung-cake making machines, failing which action will be taken by the veterinary department. PTI NSM APL