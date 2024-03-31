Delhi: Claiming to procure gold at discount from Dubai, 2 men dupe another of Rs 16.40 lakh

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Two men were arrested for duping a person of Rs 16.40 lakh on the pretext of procuring gold from Dubai at a discount, officials said on Sunday.

Police said after the fraudsters received the money, they switched off their phones. The accused have been identified as Parveen (27), and Rachin Sharma (33).

According to police, they received a complaint on March 28 from Manoj Jain, the complainant, who told police that he got a call promising him gold from Dubai at a discounted rate.

"Complainant transferred Rs 16.40 lakh, after which the accused turned their mobile off. An FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that they checked the bank account details of the accused and a team arrested them on Sunday.

"Further investigation into the matter is under way," the officer said.