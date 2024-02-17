Delhi: Class 11 student stabbed to death by schoolmate over harassment

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A class 11 student was stabbed to death by three teenagers for allegedly harassing one of them in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Saturday.

The three juveniles, including a class 10 student, have been apprehended in connection with the incident. Two knives used in the commission of the crime have also been recovered, they said.

Rohan was found injured on Thursday in Neb Sarai. There were multiple stab wounds on his body. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died during treatment, a police official said.

CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime spot was collected and the attackers were subsequently identified and apprehended on Friday, he said.

During interrogation, one of the accused told police that he and Rohan studied in the same school, a police officer said.

"Rohan used to harass him at school. So, the accused decided to take revenge along with his two friends," he said.

The three called Rohan from his house and attacked him with knives, the officer said. PTI ALK DIV