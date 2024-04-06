Delhi: Class 8 student beaten, stick inserted in privates; classmate nabbed

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and a wooden stick was inserted in his private parts allegedly by his classmate in a school, triggering protests in East Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been apprehended and produced in the Juvenile Justice Board, police said adding the victim’s family suspects more students might have been involved in the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said the incident occurred on April 2 on the premises of a private school. The victim, a student of class eight, allegedly got into a fight with the accused over some issues.

The victim told the police that one of his classmates, who was wearing a mask, beat him up and inserted a wooden stick in his private parts. The accused also threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone about the assault, Gupta said.

The doctors told the police that a foreign object was inserted inside the posterior of the boy leading to injuries, the police officer said.

Following the incident, the parents and relatives of the victim held protests outside the school on April 3 demanding action.

The victim was counselled and legal action has been initiated, another police officer said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI ALK HIG HIG