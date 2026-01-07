Delhi CM addresses public grievances at Jan Sunwai

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Delhi residents at 'Jan Sunwai' at her residence on Raj Niwas Marg, assuring time-bound redressal of their problems.

People from different parts of the city raised their problems, complaints and suggestions directly before the chief minister.

Listening attentively to each grievance, Gupta issued strict instructions to officials of the departments concerned to ensure prompt and time-bound resolution, said a Delhi CMO statement.

She reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to good governance, transparency and swift redressal of citizens' issues.

A warm moment was witnessed when young children welcomed the chief minister by presenting flowers. She interacted with the children and extended best wishes for their bright future, added the statement.

Gupta stated that direct engagement with citizens through Jan Sunwai makes governance more sensitive, accountable and effective, underlining that it was not merely a forum for raising complaints but a strong platform for participation, trust and solution-oriented governance.