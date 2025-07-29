Delhi CM announces campaign for cleanest constituency, Rs 1 crore reward

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced cash rewards ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore for the cleanest RWA, ward, and assembly constituency, based on their performance in the ‘Delhi Freedom from Garbage’ cleanliness drive.

During a preparatory meeting for the ‘Delhi Freedom from Garbage’ cleanliness drive aimed at transforming the capital into one of the cleanest and greenest cities in the country, Gupta said the best-performing Resident Welfare Association (RWA) will be awarded Rs 25 lakh, while the second and third positions will receive Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

The cleanest ward will get Rs 50 lakh, and the cleanest assembly constituency will receive Rs 1 crore in funding, she added.

RWAs and organisations participating in the campaign are required to upload before-and-after photos on a dedicated portal, which will be used to evaluate performance and disburse the prize money, she added.

Gupta said Rs five crore has been allocated to the MCD for the campaign, assuring full government support to all those contributing to a cleaner Delhi.

“We are writing a golden chapter in Delhi’s history. For the first time, agencies like the MCD, Delhi government, PWD, Delhi Police, and others are working together in full coordination,” Gupta said, urging every citizen to take ownership under the campaign’s motto “Meri Delhi, Meri Zimmedari” (My Delhi, My Responsibility).

The drive will run from August 1 to 31, with the first two days focused on clearing backlogs in schools, hospitals, and offices. Every Saturday and Sunday, efforts will be concentrated on unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters.

Special clean-up drives are also planned at Yamuna ghats on August 14, 21, and 28, while Ring Road will be cleaned on August 29 and 31.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the previous AAP government, Gupta said it had created a negative image of Delhi but under the leadership of the prime minister, a "positive and united front" is now working to address the city's long-standing issues starting with the problem of garbage.