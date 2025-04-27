Delhi CM announces cowshed survey to give monetary aid; says govt's duty to care for stray cows

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) In a step towards addressing the issue of bovines straying on the national capital's roads, the Delhi government will survey cow shelters and frame a scheme to extend financial support for the smooth operation of such facilities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the measures at a public gathering at Gramin Gaushala in Bawana and stressed that she, her ministers and the BJP MLAs consider the cow as a mother figure ("Gau mata").

"It is a matter of great pain for us to see the plight of cows roaming on the roads and sometimes encountering accidents. The lies with those who just let them wander for food after getting milked," she said.

Reminding the cattle owners that such animals were not allowed within the city limits, she suggested the bovines be housed at designated places like Ghoga Dairy, around 50 kilometres from Central Delhi.

"It is unbearable to see even a single cow wandering on the roads. The government as well as philanthropists in the society are there to ensure facilities like fodder and shelter for the cows," Gupta said.

The chief minister said her government would conduct a survey of all cow shelters in Delhi and a scheme would be drawn to provide financial assistance for the facilities to care for the cows in a holistic manner.

It is the government's duty to take care of the old and ill cows wandering on roads after being abandoned and the dispensation is committed to fulfil its duty, Gupta added.

In its maiden budget session after coming to power in Delhi, the BJP government last month announced bringing a law for the conservation and protection of stray cows in the city.

The proposed legislation would include strict enforcement mechanisms to curb cow exploitation, illegal cattle trade, and owners' negligence. The government has also been planning new cow shelters and made budgetary provisions for their construction and maintenance.

Several BJP MLAs have repeatedly raised the issue of stray cows causing traffic congestion, sanitation hazards and more often than not accidents.

According to data provided in the assembly by Model Town MLA Ashok Goel, police received 25,393 stray crow-related complaints between January 1 and February 19 this year, primarily the bovines causing traffic congestion and accidents. PTI VIT NSD NSD