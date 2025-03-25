Delhi CM announces new policy measures to boost industry, businesses in national capital

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A new industrial policy, warehousing policy, regularisation plan for industrial areas are some of the key announcements made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the 2025-26 budget to promote industrial development in the national capital.

In her maiden budget, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, emphasised that industrial development is one of the key focus areas of her government.

Highlighting that Delhi has immense opportunities for various types of investments, especially in IT, banking, tourism, data storage, electronics, she said an Investment Summit has been planned this year, which will be held every two years thereafter.

Attacking the previous government, Gupta said the national capital, which was once the center of business, culture and industrial activities, has lagged behind in the race of industrial development in the past years due to chaos, red tape and mismanagement.

"Big industries remained stagnant, businessmen waited for new policies and investors lost confidence. But now, a pledge has been taken to make Delhi the most favourable hub for business and investment in the country," she said.

Speaking about the proposed policies under the budget, Gupta said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ease of Doing Business" and "Make in India", they are laying the foundation for an innovative, entrepreneur-friendly and investor- driven industrial revolution in Delhi.

"This budget is not just an announcement of policies but a concrete roadmap to provide real relief to businessmen, investors and startups," she added.

The chief minister said her government will bring a new Industrial Policy for Delhi that will address industrial compliance issues and make it easier to do business in Delhi. A Warehousing Policy will also be finalised which will meet the huge need of industries to provide safe, secure and fast warehousing in Delhi.

"The Department of Industries will also bring a regularisation plan for industrial areas in Delhi. Also, a Single Window System will be introduced to give impetus to 'Ease of Doing Business'," she said.

Among the other announcements in the budget, the minister said leased industrial properties will be made freehold in consultation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and DDA.

Noting that a large number of industrial areas are in very poor condition, a programme for developmental and re-developmental activities will be made to improve the working conditions in these industrial areas, she said, adding that illegal and polluting industries will be dealt with a "Zero Tolerance" policy.

Laying out the welfare measures for traders, she proposed the setting up of a Trader Welfare Board, which will work on identifying and redressing the problems faced by the community in Delhi.

The government will also launch a new scheme for skill promotion of cottage industries like Poultry, Apiary, small-scale handicraft and handloom activities, small-scale food processing etc. The scheme will be implemented by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board.

"These industries often run small-scale manufacturing operations that use local resources and skills, create handmade goods and contribute to local employment and economic development. A budget of Ra 50 crore has been set aside for the scheme during 2025-26," she added.

Gupta promised that now industries will run with transparency and simplicity, not with corruption and red tape.

"Our aim is that schemes will not get stuck in files, but industries will flourish on the ground," she added.

This is the first budget presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's assembly elections.