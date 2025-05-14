Delhi CM announces plan to directly deal with public grievances

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said her office will now deal directly with public grievances, a move aimed at ensuring better governance in the national capital.

Complaint boxes will be installed at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate and sub-registrar offices in the city.

Gupta, after a meeting with officials, called for an update of Delhi's public grievance redressal mechanism to make it more effective.

"The mechanism should be such that even the common man can get his grievances addressed simply by dialling a number, through WhatsApp or any other app. Every mode of communicating grievances should be available so they can raise their voice before the government," she told reporters here.

The chief minister also informed that she had received several complaints about the SDM, ADM and sub-registrar offices.

"People can send their grievances directly to me through these complaints boxes," she said, asserting that corruption will not be tolerated in any department.

Terming the public grievance redressal mechanism under the previous government a "failure", Gupta stated that the complaints at the time either did not reach the government or remained unaddressed." The chief minister further assured that the BJP government in Delhi is working on ensuring an updated, integrated grievance redressal system to hear and solve people's problems.