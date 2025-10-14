Delhi CM announces relief for regularisation of unauthorised water connections

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Consumers with unauthorised water connections will be able to get regular connections by paying a small token amount till January 31, as against the higher penalties that are in place, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Gupta announced the Unauthorised Water and Sewer Connection Regularisation Scheme, which will be in effect until January 31, 2026.

Under this scheme, significant reductions will be applied to penalties for unauthorised connections, she added.

For domestic connections, the token penalty will be only Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 25,000, while for non-domestic connections, the charge will be reduced to Rs 5,000 from Rs 61,000.

CM Gupta explained that many households use water or sewer connections without authorisation due to a lack of awareness or inability to pay regularisation fees.

Delhi has approximately 29 lakh water connections.

The relief applies only to penalties, regular water and sewer charges and infrastructure fees must still be paid. Consumers who do not regularise connections after this period will face disconnection, she said.