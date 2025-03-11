Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh aid for families of those killed in fire at slum near AGCR colony

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met the families of three men who lost their lives in a fire at a slum near AGCR Colony and announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each bereaved family.

According to an official statement, Gupta visited the site to offer her condolences and assured the affected families of all possible support from the government.

She said that the Delhi Government would extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family, the statement read.

The chief minister emphasised that while no financial aid can replace the loss of life, the Delhi government stands firmly with the families during this difficult time.

During her visit, Gupta interacted with the grieving families, gathered firsthand information about the incident, and assessed the extent of the damage.

She said that as soon as authorities were informed about the fire, firefighting teams were immediately deployed to contain the blaze and prevent further damage.

Expressing her sorrow, she said, "My deepest condolences to all the affected families. A poor family works hard to build a home, and such tragedies completely shatter their spirit." Gupta assured that the Delhi government is committed to supporting the victims and has instructed the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Police said, Jaggi (30), and siblings Shyam Singh (40) and Kanta Prasad (37), were charred to death after a massive fire gutted a tent near AGCR colony on Monday.

The three, hailed from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, died due to asphyxiation caused by the fire, the police added.